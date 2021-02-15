Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ducommun Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ducommun in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $55.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $651.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 42,042 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 675,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $62,440.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,553.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,406 shares of company stock worth $172,870. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

