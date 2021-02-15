Brokers Issue Forecasts for EnerSys’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of EnerSys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.51. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

ENS opened at $92.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $96.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after acquiring an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,506,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.