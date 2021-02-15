Brokers Issue Forecasts for Genpact Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Genpact in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

