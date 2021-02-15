Brokers Issue Forecasts for IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

IQV stock opened at $192.66 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in IQVIA by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

