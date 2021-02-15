Brokers Issue Forecasts for Precision Drilling Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($6.84) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.33). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

PDS opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $325.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the third quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 258.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,346,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 62,977 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 37,236 shares during the period.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

