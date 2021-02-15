Brokers Issue Forecasts for Regency Centers Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

REG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Shares of REG stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.90, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

