Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royalty Pharma plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report issued on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 112.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

