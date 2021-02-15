Brokers Issue Forecasts for Watsco, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

WSO stock opened at $248.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

