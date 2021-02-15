Brokers Offer Predictions for 2U, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2U in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWOU. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.10.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

