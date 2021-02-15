Brokers Offer Predictions for Linde plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Linde in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

NYSE LIN opened at $252.68 on Monday. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.38. The firm has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

