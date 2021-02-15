Brokers Offer Predictions for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Manitowoc in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE MTW opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $517.35 million, a P/E ratio of -44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

