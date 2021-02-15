Brokers Offer Predictions for The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Manitowoc in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTW. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $517.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

