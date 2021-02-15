Brokers Offer Predictions for TreeHouse Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

THS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

