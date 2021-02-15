Brokers Set Expectations for Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of CBSH opened at $73.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,050,498.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,464. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

