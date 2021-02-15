Brokers Set Expectations for Equinix, Inc. (REIT)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinix in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.29 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.64 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $821.89.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $709.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $717.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $747.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,462,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,039,412. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

