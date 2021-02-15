Brokers Set Expectations for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) alerts:

Separately, Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$75.03 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$36.48 and a 52 week high of C$89.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.69. The company has a market cap of C$22.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 130.16%.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.