Brokers Set Expectations for Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.