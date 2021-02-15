Brokers Set Expectations for Trimble Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trimble in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $73.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $75.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 48.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Trimble by 17.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 30.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 9.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

