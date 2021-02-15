Brokers Set Expectations for Under Armour, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

