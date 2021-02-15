Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 14th total of 231,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEP. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

