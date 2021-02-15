Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 154.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.67 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

BEP stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.