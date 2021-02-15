Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Brooks Automation worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,433 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after buying an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after buying an additional 129,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after buying an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

BRKS traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,836,978.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

