Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,709,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Brown & Brown by 14.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 656,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,700,000 after acquiring an additional 82,121 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 607,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

