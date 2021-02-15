Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Short Interest Update

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 14th total of 313,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMTC shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

