BTU Protocol (BTU) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $123,214.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $52.29 million and approximately $123,214.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

