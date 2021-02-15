Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Update

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,356,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 3,251,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23,562.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Budweiser Brewing Company APAC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Budweiser Brewing Company APAC alerts:

Shares of BDWBF opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, sells, and exports beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of approximately 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Budweiser Brewing Company APAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.