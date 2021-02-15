Burger Swap (BURGER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $139.13 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 81.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for $3.82 or 0.00007954 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $45.33 million and approximately $139.13 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00275125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00089152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00095403 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00188335 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,490.47 or 0.90482082 BTC.

Burger Swap Token Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,231,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,856,899 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

Burger Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

