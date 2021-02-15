Burger Swap Price Up 51.8% This Week (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can currently be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00007151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $42.02 million and $124.35 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.81 or 0.00264015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00087809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00076424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00089544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.93 or 0.00419676 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00179763 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,233,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,858,564 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

