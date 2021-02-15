Burst (BURST) Trading Up 33.5% This Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $69,445.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,115,334,122 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.