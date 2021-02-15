BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BWXT opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $955,359. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

