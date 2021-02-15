Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $307,376.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 55.2% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $125.09 million and $307,376.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.00463918 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

