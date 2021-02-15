C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Reinvestor (NYSEARCA:DIVC) Shares Down 0.5%

C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Reinvestor (NYSEARCA:DIVC) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.92. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

