C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 52,839 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 7.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.25% of The Home Depot worth $725,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 28,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $277.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.