C WorldWide Group Holding A S Buys 78,835 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 5.2% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.15% of The Procter & Gamble worth $516,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 188,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $127.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average is $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $314.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

