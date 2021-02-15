CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of CACI International worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CACI International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital acquired a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.67.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $4.27 on Monday, reaching $236.73. 2,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,666. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.39.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

