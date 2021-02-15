Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $145.68 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $145.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $117.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,448 shares of company stock worth $13,442,094. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

