Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,290 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR stock opened at $80.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.