Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Shares Gap Up to $385.00

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $385.00, but opened at $435.00. Caffyns shares last traded at $385.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 386 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 317.14. The firm has a market cap of £10.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13.

Get Caffyns alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Warren purchased 1,825 shares of Caffyns stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £7,117.50 ($9,299.06).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the Southeast of England. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tyres, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.