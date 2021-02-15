Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.33 ($2.36).

CNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

CNE opened at GBX 188.60 ($2.46) on Monday. Cairn Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.78 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £941.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a GBX 32 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

