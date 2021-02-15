Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 27.6% in January

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CHI opened at $14.91 on Monday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is an increase from Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.