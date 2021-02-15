Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund (TSE:UDA.UN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund (TSE:UDA.UN) was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.85 and last traded at C$9.85. Approximately 4,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

About Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund (TSE:UDA.UN)

Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide the holders of the units with monthly cash distribution and the potential for capital appreciation and enhanced long-term risk adjusted returns. The Fund invests in an actively managed portfolio consisting of primarily of the United States dividend-paying equity securities that exhibit a combination of low current volatility and high profitability.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.