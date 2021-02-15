Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on Calian Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $47.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

