Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CXBMF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

