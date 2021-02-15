Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Update

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 14th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CXBMF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,024. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Calibre Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

