California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 16,379 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of IAA worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 86.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IAA by 83.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,928 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,886,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,284,000 after acquiring an additional 668,950 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth $33,623,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 2,906.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 385,990 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

