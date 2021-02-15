California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 19,611 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Apollo Global Management worth $20,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 812,896 shares of company stock valued at $41,477,336. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

