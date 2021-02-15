California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 23,911 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Ciena worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $2,189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 132.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Ciena by 24.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,578 shares of company stock worth $2,056,612. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.97.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

