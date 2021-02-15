California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 25,895 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Diamondback Energy worth $19,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.98.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $69.12 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

