California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 26,260 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Regency Centers worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 39.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $52.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.90, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.