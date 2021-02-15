California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 31,856 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,232,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,406,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $150.26 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.81.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

