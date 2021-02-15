California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 33,076 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,076 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Steel Dynamics worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

